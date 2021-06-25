Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Abandonment – Willfulness – Post-Petition Activity (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Abandonment – Willfulness – Post-Petition Activity (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 25, 2021

After losing his temper at a supervised visitation and having his visitation with “Ian” suspended until he completed an anger management program, the respondent-father refused to engage with DSS or to pursue any of his case plan objectives until he received notice a year and a half later that DSS had petitioned to terminate his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo