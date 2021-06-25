Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Attorneys – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Ignorance – Paternity Affidavit (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Attorneys – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Ignorance – Paternity Affidavit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2021

The respondent-father claims his appointed counsel was ineffective because counsel failed to inform him that he needed to file an affidavit of paternity. Respondent cannot succeed on his claim of ineffective assistance of counsel because ignorance of parental duties is no excuse. We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights. G.S. § 7B-1111(a)(5) gives unwed fathers several ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo