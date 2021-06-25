Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Cost of Care – Willful Failure to Pay – Low Wages (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Cost of Care – Willful Failure to Pay – Low Wages (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2021

The respondent-father argues that, despite the fact that he was employed, he lacked the ability to pay for “Jane’s” cost of care because he was unable to support himself on the income he was receiving. Nevertheless, where respondent had income but failed to make any contributions to his daughter’s care, his parental rights were properly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo