Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – TPR – Rule 17 GAL – Insufficient Showing of Need

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2021

Despite some evidence of the respondent-mother’s limited intellectual functioning, other evidence showed that she understood her situation and her children’s needs. The trial court was not required, on its own motion, to consider whether respondent needed the assistance of a guardian ad litem. We affirm the trial court’s termination of respondent’s parental rights. A social worker testified ...

