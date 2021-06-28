Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Failure to give confession instruction not error (access required)

Criminal Practice – Failure to give confession instruction not error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 28, 2021

Where the district court is alleged to have erred by failing to instruct the jury “to give such weight to the confession as the jury feels it deserves under all the circumstances” when it admitted a confession into evidence, the defendant’s substantial rights were unaffected because general weight-of-the-evidence and witness-credibility instructions were given and the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo