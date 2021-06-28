Quantcast
Insurance – Dismissal of interpleader action was error (access required)

Insurance – Dismissal of interpleader action was error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 28, 2021

Where the insurance company filed an interpleader action to limit its liability in connection with suits brought against a convenience store arising out of the sale of alcohol to minors, the district court erred in dismissing the action. Because the insurer had an interest in the outcome of the suit, and it was diverse from ...

