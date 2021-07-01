Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Rule 60 Motion – Fraud on the Court – Standard of Proof – Late-Discovered Documents (access required)

Civil Practice — Rule 60 Motion – Fraud on the Court – Standard of Proof – Late-Discovered Documents (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 1, 2021

Plaintiff seeks relief from judgment under N.C. R. Civ. P. 60(b)(3), arguing that defendant Sisson committed a fraud upon the court. North Carolina’s courts have not identified the burden of proof that applies to allegations of fraud under Rule 60(b)(3). The court finds the analogous federal law persuasive and will require plaintiff to prove its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo