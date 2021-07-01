Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Guardianship – Past-Tense Findings (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Guardianship – Past-Tense Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 1, 2021

present-tense verbs to describe such findings, and although the trial court’s findings of fact are in the past tense, since the findings describe events that occurred within four months of the hearing (such as the respondent-mother taking “Joyce” and “Julia” to a street fight and the mother posting a Facebook Live video threatening to beat ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo