Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Taxation — Constitutional – Commerce Clause – Sales Tax – Out-of-State Seller (access required)

Taxation — Constitutional – Commerce Clause – Sales Tax – Out-of-State Seller (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 1, 2021

Petitioner is a Wisconsin company engaged in the business of the commercial printing of books, magazines, catalogs, and items for direct mail (“printed materials”) to customers throughout the United States. Since title and possession of the printed materials occurred when petitioner delivered the printed materials to the U.S. Postal Service or other common carrier outside ...

