Cooper appoints judge and DA in Gaston, judge in 15B

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 6, 2021

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Jesse Caldwell IV to serve as superior court judge for Judicial District 27A (Gaston County). Caldwell will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Jesse B. Caldwell III. Caldwell is the chief juvenile public defender for Gaston County. Previously, he was the assistant public defender in Gastonia. Cooper also chose Travis ...

