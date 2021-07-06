Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Jacksonville attorney disbarred (access required)

Jacksonville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan July 6, 2021

Attorney: Janet P. Reed Location: Jacksonville Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on June 28 Background: From February 2016 until October 2019, and pursuant to a durable power of attorney, Reed served as the attorney-in-fact for her stepfather, who had dementia. After the Onslow County Clerk of Court adjudicated the stepfather incompetent and appointed a different attorney ...

