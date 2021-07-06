Quantcast
Mockville attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan July 6, 2021

Attorney: Julie A. Parker Location: Mocksville Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: The remaining portion of Parker’s suspension was stayed, and she was readmitted to the practice of law on July 1. Background: Parker was suspended from the practice of law for five years in June 2018, with the provision that after 18 months, she could apply for ...

