Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

Charlotte attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan July 7, 2021

Attorney: Charles L. Morgan Jr. Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1981 Disciplinary action: The remaining portion of Morgan’s suspension was stayed, and he was readmitted to the practice of law on June 28. Background: Morgan was suspended from the practice of law for three years in October 2020, with provision that after six months he could apply for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo