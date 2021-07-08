Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract — Debit & Credit Card Transactions – Data Breach – Merchant Agreement (access required)

Contract — Debit & Credit Card Transactions – Data Breach – Merchant Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 8, 2021

After a data breach at Arby’s, the plaintiff-bank—which serves as intermediary between merchant Arby’s and payment card networks Visa and Mastercard—paid assessments to Visa and Mastercard and then sought reimbursement from Arby’s. The bank reads some provisions of the parties’ merchant agreement too broadly; however, Arby’s had notice and an opportunity to be heard in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo