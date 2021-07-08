Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Permanency Planning Order – Guardianship – Guardians’ Understanding (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Permanency Planning Order – Guardianship – Guardians’ Understanding (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 8, 2021

Although minor B.H.’s paternal aunt, E.H., did not testify at the permanency planning hearing, her long-time partner, L.G., did. L.G.’s testimony established that (1) she and E.H. understood their legal responsibilities, given B.H.’s previous placement with them; (2) she and E.H. had discussed their appointment as permanent guardians at length with one another and with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo