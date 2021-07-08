Quantcast
By: Associated Press July 8, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of North Carolina raised nearly $1.3 million in little more than two months since she entered the race in April, her campaign announced on July 7. The former state Supreme Court chief justice and first black woman to hold that title in North Carolina is gearing up ...

