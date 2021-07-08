Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence — Car-Bicycle Collision – Jury Instructions – ‘Pedestrian’ – ‘Highway’ (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Car-Bicycle Collision – Jury Instructions – ‘Pedestrian’ – ‘Highway’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 8, 2021

The defendant-driver’s vehicle struck the plaintiff-bicyclist in a crosswalk. Since plaintiff was bicycling and not walking, the trial court correctly declined to give plaintiff’s proposed jury instruction that “when a lawful crosswalk user is crossing a roadway within a marked crosswalk, the operator of any vehicle must yield the right of way to the lawful ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo