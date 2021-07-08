Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence — Computer Trespass – Network – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Secrecy Measures (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Computer Trespass – Network – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Secrecy Measures (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 8, 2021

Although plaintiff alleges that its former employee accessed its network rather than its computers, the computer network at issue provides access to plaintiff’s server. “Server” is not defined in our computer trespass act, but standard non-legal dictionaries define “server” as a computer. Therefore, plaintiff has stated a claim for computer trespass by alleging that its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo