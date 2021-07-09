Quantcast
Contract — Promissory Note – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Signed Instrument – Preparation or Execution Date – First Impression

Contract — Promissory Note – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Signed Instrument – Preparation or Execution Date – First Impression (access required)

July 9, 2021

The parties’ promissory note was dated 30 July 2008 but was not signed by the defendant-borrower until 2 July 2009. Since the plaintiff-lender could not have sued on the note before it was executed, the statute of limitations did not begin to run until 2 July 2009. We reverse summary judgment for defendant and remand for ...

