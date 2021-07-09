Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Juvenile – Confession – Consideration of Age – Insufficient Findings – Custody & Voluntariness (access required)

Criminal Practice — Juvenile – Confession – Consideration of Age – Insufficient Findings – Custody & Voluntariness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 9, 2021

Juvenile “James” was not restrained during his interview at the Special Victims Unit, he was not searched upon arrival at the sheriff’s department, the interview lasted approximately 50 minutes, James was transported to the sheriff’s department by his caretaker and not in a law enforcement vehicle, and James was told multiple times he would be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo