Jury rules for transportation company in age discrimination suit  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 9, 2021

A Concord-based transportation management company did not commit age discrimination when it dismissed a former employee after eliminating his position, a federal jury has ruled.   Attorneys Bernard Tisdale, Kathleen Lucchesi, and Joshua Adams of Jackson Lewis in Charlotte report that their client, Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation, terminated the plaintiff, Stephen Alms, because his experimental position was no longer financially viable, not because of his ...

