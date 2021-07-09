Quantcast
Newby chooses new chief district court judges in Wake, Forsyth Cos. (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 9, 2021

Chief Justice Paul Newby has selected new chief district court judges in two counties, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced on July 8. Newby selected Judge Ned W. Mangum to serve as chief district court judge for Judicial District 10 (Wake County), and Judge Victoria Roemer to serve as chief district court judge ...

