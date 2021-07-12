Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Conspiracy Convictions – Single Agreement – Breaking & Entering and Armed Robbery (access required)

Criminal Practice — Conspiracy Convictions – Single Agreement – Breaking & Entering and Armed Robbery (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 12, 2021

Although the original conspiracy was to rob a drug dealer at gunpoint, the decision to break and enter into the drug dealer’s apartment did not convert the original conspiracy to rob a drug dealer into two separate conspiracies. We vacate defendant’s conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. We find no error in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo