Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — SBM – Writ of Certiorari – No Hearing (access required)

Criminal Practice — SBM – Writ of Certiorari – No Hearing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 12, 2021

Despite having the benefit of multiple cases clearly holding that a hearing must be conducted under State v. Grady, 259 N.C. App. 664, 817 S.E.2d 18 (2018), the trial court imposed lifetime satellite-based monitoring (SBM) without conducting a Grady hearing; furthermore, the state failed to offer any evidence regarding the reasonableness of the search represented ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo