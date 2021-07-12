Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Second-Degree Murder – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – Beating Victim – Jailhouse Phone Recording (access required)

Criminal Practice — Second-Degree Murder – Hearsay – Excited Utterance – Beating Victim – Jailhouse Phone Recording (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 12, 2021

Although it is unclear how much time (up to 90 minutes) had elapsed between the victim’s ultimately fatal beating and his statement that it was defendant who had beaten him, and although witness Edgar Pozo, who first found the victim, described him as “calm,” the victim had sustained multiple rib fractures, internal bleeding, damage to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo