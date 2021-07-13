Quantcast
July 13, 2021

Even though the subpoena that was personally served on the defendant-witness was missing its second page and therefore failed to meet statutory requirements, since the subpoena was also validly served by telephone, the trial court had jurisdiction to hold the defendant-witness in contempt for failing to appear and testify. We affirm the trial court’s order holding ...

