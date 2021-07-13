Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Sheriff’s office to pay $6M in wrongful death, excess force suit  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 13, 2021

  Six plaintiffs alleging numerous civil rights violations have settled their lawsuit against the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and several deputies for $6 million, the limits of the agency’s insurance policy, their attorneys report. The plaintiffs were represented by Robert Zaytoun, Matthew Ballew, and John Taylor of Zaytoun Ballew & Taylor in Raleigh; Jesse Jones of Lillington; and Charles McCotter ...

