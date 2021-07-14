Quantcast
By: David Donovan July 14, 2021

  State laws require all drivers to yield the right-of-way to any pedestrians passing through a marked crosswalk, but bicyclists don’t qualify as “pedestrians” for the purposes of those laws, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a case of first impression.  Christopher Barrow had entered a crosswalk while bicycling on a sidewalk along ...

