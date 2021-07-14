Quantcast
Soar named new clerk of COA (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 14, 2021

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has named Eugene “Gene” Soar as clerk of court effective July 1, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has announced. Soar succeeds Daniel Horne, who is retiring after over 30 years at the court and who served as clerk of court since 2015. Soar has served as ...

