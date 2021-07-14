Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher July 14, 2021

  Many of the young people who stand before North Carolina judges are—in part, at least—products of traumatic events beyond their control. So, a new, diverse task force of state judicial branch stakeholders and subject-matter experts is intent on understanding that trauma and developing methods by which courts can appropriately address it.  In May, North Carolina Supreme ...

