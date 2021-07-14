Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / van der Vaart named new chief administrative law judge (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 14, 2021

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby has appointed Dr. Donald van der Vaart as the new chief administrative law judge and director of the Office of Administrative Hearings. van der Vaart is a licensed attorney and engineer who previously served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The OAH is a quasi-judicial ...

