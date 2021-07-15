Quantcast
Constitutional – No Takings Clause claim for county's killing of bees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 15, 2021

Where a South Carolina county warned residents before it sprayed for mosquitoes in an effort to prevent the spread of the Zika virus, including issuing a press release to many media outlets and providing the experienced pilot with the locations of beehives so he could turn off the sprayer when flying over them, the unintentional ...

