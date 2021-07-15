Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – Suit unripe, moot where challenged opinions withdrawn (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 15, 2021

Where a labor union challenged advisory opinions limiting government employees’ speech about impeachment efforts in 2020, but those opinions were withdrawn after then-President Trump left office and there was no credible allegation of any chilling effect from the opinions while they were in effect, the suit was unripe and moot. Background The American Federation of Government Employees ...

