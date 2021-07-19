Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Entry of Default – Abuse of Discretion Standard – Attorney’s Fees – Insufficient Findings (access required)

Civil Practice — Entry of Default – Abuse of Discretion Standard – Attorney’s Fees – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 19, 2021

At the time that plaintiff’s complaint arrived at defendant’s office, defendant’s secretary had resigned and its president had been unable to hire a replacement because he was undergoing cancer treatment in Texas and Maryland. However, a new secretary discovered the complaint and summons while there were two weeks remaining to respond. Despite a lack of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo