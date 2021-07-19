Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Juvenile – IAC Claim – Admission – Indictment – Force Allegation (access required)

Criminal Practice — Juvenile – IAC Claim – Admission – Indictment – Force Allegation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 19, 2021

At the juvenile’s trial for sexual battery and simple assault, the juvenile’s counsel conceded to the facts underlying the simple assault charge; however, the record appears to be silent as to the juvenile’s knowing and voluntary consent to this concession. Since (1) the juvenile argues that the trial court should have conducted a colloquy with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo