Criminal Practice — Juvenile – Mental Health Needs – Referral Required

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 19, 2021

In its order adjudicating the juvenile delinquent for committing the offense of assault on a person under twelve, the trial court found that the juvenile “is currently in DSS custody.” However, since the trial court also found that “the juvenile does have mental health needs,” the court was required to refer the juvenile to the ...

