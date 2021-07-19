Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Unequal Division – Insufficient Findings (access required)

Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Unequal Division – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 19, 2021

Even though the trial court found that an unequal distribution was equitable and explained why its 70/30 unequal distribution was equitable, the trial court’s order does not contain the necessary finding that a 50/50 equal division was not equitable or the required explanation of why an equal division was not equitable. We vacate the trial court’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo