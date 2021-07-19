Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – ‘Impairment’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 19, 2021

Even though the trial court did not specifically find that the respondent-father’s children had been impaired or were at a substantial risk of impairment at the time they were adjudicated neglected, there was sufficient evidence to support such a finding. There is no indication that the father had remedied the conditions which required the implementation ...

