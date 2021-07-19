Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence — Proximate Cause – Drunk Driver – Stationary (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Proximate Cause – Drunk Driver – Stationary (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 19, 2021

Two drivers, Carson and Hall, each at a stop sign on a side street, were facing each other across Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. Defendant Carson was intoxicated and gave conflicting turn signals (first left and then right) but did not move, prompting driver Hall to watch him closely. Although Carson’s stationary vehicle and contradictory signaling ...

