Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – Baltimore enjoined from aerial surveillance (access required)

Constitutional – Baltimore enjoined from aerial surveillance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 20, 2021

Where the City of Baltimore’s aerial surveillance program likely violates the Fourth Amendment by allowing the tracking of individuals without a warrant, its continued operation was enjoined. Background Plaintiffs moved to enjoin implementation of the Aerial Investigation Research, or AIR, program, a first-of-its-kind aerial surveillance program operated by the Baltimore Police Department, or BPD. The district court ...

