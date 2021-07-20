Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – Public gets ‘contemporaneous’ access to complaints (access required)

Constitutional – Public gets ‘contemporaneous’ access to complaints (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 20, 2021

Where there is a historic right of access to judicial documents because they provide the public with insight into the functioning of the judicial process, two Virginia courts were ordered to provide “contemporaneous’’ access to newly filed complaints. Background Courthouse News brought this action after its reporters could not obtain prompt access to newly filed civil complaints ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo