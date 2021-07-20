Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 20, 2021

Where the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act applies only if the company employed 100 or more full-time employees on the date the first notice was required, and the undisputed evidence was that the government contractor employed fewer than 100 full-time employees on that date, it was not liable under the WARN Act. Background In ...

