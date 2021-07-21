Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Failure to say when events occurred was fatal for search warrant  (access required)

Failure to say when events occurred was fatal for search warrant  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 21, 2021

  For one Cleveland County man who was convicted of illegally possessing a gun, time was truly of the essence.   In a matter of first impression, a unanimous North Carolina Court of Appeals overturned a trial court’s judgment and ordered a new trial for the defendant, ruling that a search warrant is invalid where police officers fail to specify when ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo