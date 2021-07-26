Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 26, 2021

In order to ensure that the victim could not defend himself, defendant used a stun gun to incapacitate the victim while defendant’s boyfriend beat the victim, which included beating the victim on his head. Since the jury could conclude from this evidence that the stun gun was used as a deadly weapon, the trial court ...

