Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Lumberton attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2021

Attorney: Raymond D. Godfrey Location: Lumberton Bar membership: Member since 2011 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 14 Background: In January 2021, Godfrey was served by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with a letter of notice and substance of a grievance. Godfrey was required to respond to the grievance in writing within 15 days of service but failed to do ...

