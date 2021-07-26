North Carolina General Assembly holds abbreviated work week

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is slowing down this week as lawmakers prepare for budget negotiations and action on other measures during August.

The state Senate plans no recorded floor votes until next week, while House leaders say they’ll take up legislation in floor sessions only on Monday evening and Tuesday.

This week’s break is happening largely because some Republicans are traveling to an American Legislative Exchange Council conference.

Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber is also awaiting the House to approve its version of the state government budget, which Speaker Tim Moore hopes the House will roll out in the second week of August. The Senate approved its two-year proposal in June.

The two chambers ultimately must hammer out a final spending plan. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants input on that legislation.

Berger hopes the legislature can adjourn by the end of August before returning later in the year to complete redistricting.