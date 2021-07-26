Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence — Sovereign & Judicial Immunity – Involuntary Commitment Order – Magistrate’s Mistake (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 26, 2021

Where a magistrate’s mistake delayed the service of an involuntary commitment order on a person who was alleged to be a danger to others, and where, during the delay, that dangerous person shot and paralyzed plaintiff, sovereign immunity does not bar plaintiff’s claim against the magistrate. We affirm the trial court’s denial of the magistrate’s motion ...

