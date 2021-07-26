Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Winston-Salem attorney reprimanded (access required)

Winston-Salem attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2021

Attorney: Robert G. Spaugh Location: Winston-Salem Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 14 Background: In a domestic case, Spaugh was not diligent in preparing a qualified domestic relations order on behalf of a client and did not promptly respond to the client’s requests for information about her case. Spaugh also failed to timely reply to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo