Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Tire maker to pay $1.75M in wrongful death case  (access required)

Tire maker to pay $1.75M in wrongful death case  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires July 28, 2021

  The parents of a truck driver who was killed after an accident on a North Carolina interstate has negotiated a $1.75 million settlement with a tire manufacturer, the parents’ attorneys report.  James A. Roberts III and Matthew D. Quinn of Lewis & Roberts in Raleigh represented the parents of truck driver, whose vehicle suffered a sudden ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo