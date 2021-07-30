Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy — Automatic Stay – Real Property – Property Owners’ Association Dues (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2021

While the Smoky Mountain Country Club Property Owner’s Association (the POA) was under bankruptcy protection with an automatic stay in full effect, the plaintiff-property owners filed a complaint against the developers of the country club, seeking a ruling that would exempt plaintiffs from paying clubhouse dues to the POA. The bankruptcy court’s automatic stay prohibits ...

